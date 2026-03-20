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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Hawks On March 20

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Atlanta Hawks on Friday, March 20. Durant's points prop was 24.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 18, Durant recorded 18 points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals in a 124-116 loss to the Lakers. Durant is tops on his squad in points per game (25.7), and averages 5.5 boards and 4.4 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Hawks rank 20th in the league in points allowed, conceding 116.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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