Kevin Durant And Rockets Face Bulls On March 23
Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Chicago Bulls on Monday, March 23. Durant's points prop was 25.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last appearance, a 123-122 win over the Heat on March 21, Durant totaled 27 points. Durant paces his squad in points per contest (25.7), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.4 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.
Opposing teams are averaging 120.2 points per game against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.