Kevin Durant And Rockets Square Off Against Bucks On April 1

In his last game on March 31, Durant posted 27 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in a 111-94 win over the Knicks. Durant leads his team in points per game (25.9), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Bucks rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.6 points per game.

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