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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Square Off Against Bucks On April 1

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, April 1. Durant's points prop was 24.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Durant posted 27 points, six rebounds, eight assists and two blocks in a 111-94 win over the Knicks. Durant leads his team in points per game (25.9), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.6 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The Bucks rank 20th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 116.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

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