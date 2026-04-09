Kevin Durant And Rockets Play 76ers On April 9

Last time out on April 7, Durant put up 24 points in a 119-105 win over the Suns. Durant paces his squad in points per game (25.8), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per game.

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