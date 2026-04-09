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Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets

Kevin Durant

Houston Rockets • #7 F

Kevin Durant And Rockets Play 76ers On April 9

Kevin Durant and the Houston Rockets play the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, April 9. Durant's points prop was 25.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 7, Durant put up 24 points in a 119-105 win over the Suns. Durant paces his squad in points per game (25.8), and averages 5.4 boards and 4.7 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.8 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

The 76ers rank 19th in the league in points allowed, giving up 116.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kevin Durant

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