Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Take On Pelicans On March 21

Ellis had eight points and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19. Ellis is averaging 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.3 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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