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Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers

Keon Ellis

Cleveland Cavaliers • #14 SG

Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Take On Pelicans On March 21

Keon Ellis and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday, March 21. Ellis' points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Ellis had eight points and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 115-110 win over the Bulls on March 19. Ellis is averaging 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.3 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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