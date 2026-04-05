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Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers

Keon Ellis

Cleveland Cavaliers • #14 SG

Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Take On Pacers On April 5

Keon Ellis and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, April 5. Ellis' points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 2, Ellis posted four points in a 118-111 win over the Warriors. Ellis is averaging 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.8 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keon Ellis

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