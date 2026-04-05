Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Take On Pacers On April 5

In his last game on April 2, Ellis posted four points in a 118-111 win over the Warriors. Ellis is averaging 6.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 26th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 120.8 points per game.

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