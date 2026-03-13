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Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers

Keon Ellis

Cleveland Cavaliers • #14 SG

Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Face Mavericks On March 13

Keon Ellis and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, March 13. Ellis' points prop was 8.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Ellis totaled 20 points in his last action, a 128-122 loss to the Magic on March 11. Ellis is averaging 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.7 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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