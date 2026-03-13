Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Face Mavericks On March 13

Ellis totaled 20 points in his last action, a 128-122 loss to the Magic on March 11. Ellis is averaging 6.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.7 points per game against the Mavericks, which ranks their defense 22nd in the league in points allowed.

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