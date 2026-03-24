Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Play Magic On March 24

Ellis totaled seven points in his most recent appearance, a 111-106 win over the Pelicans on March 21. Ellis is averaging 6.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.5 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

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