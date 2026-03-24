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Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers

Keon Ellis

Cleveland Cavaliers • #14 SG

Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Play Magic On March 24

Keon Ellis and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Tuesday, March 24. Ellis' points prop was 7.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Ellis totaled seven points in his most recent appearance, a 111-106 win over the Pelicans on March 21. Ellis is averaging 6.3 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.5 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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