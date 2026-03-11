FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Cleveland Cavaliers • #14 SG

Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Face Magic On March 11

Keon Ellis and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, March 11. Ellis' points prop was 5.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 115-101 win over the 76ers on March 9, Ellis totaled 19 points. Ellis is averaging 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 113.6 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

