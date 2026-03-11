Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Face Magic On March 11

In his most recent action, a 115-101 win over the 76ers on March 9, Ellis totaled 19 points. Ellis is averaging 5.8 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 113.6 points per game against the Magic, which ranks their defense 11th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.