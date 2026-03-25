Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Play Heat On March 25

In his last game, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24, Ellis put up two points. Ellis is averaging 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are conceding 117.5 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

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