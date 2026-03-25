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Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers

Keon Ellis

Cleveland Cavaliers • #14 SG

Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Play Heat On March 25

Keon Ellis and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Miami Heat on Wednesday, March 25. Ellis' points prop was 6.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 136-131 win over the Magic on March 24, Ellis put up two points. Ellis is averaging 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

The Heat are conceding 117.5 points per game, which ranks 22nd in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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