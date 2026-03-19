Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Play Bulls On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Ellis recorded eight points in a 123-116 win over the Bucks. Ellis is averaging 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.3 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

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