FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Keon Ellis
Cleveland Cavaliers

Keon Ellis

Cleveland Cavaliers • #14 SG

Keon Ellis And Cavaliers Play Bulls On March 19

Keon Ellis and the Cleveland Cavaliers play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, March 19. Ellis' points prop was 7.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Ellis recorded eight points in a 123-116 win over the Bucks. Ellis is averaging 6.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 0.9 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 120.3 points per contest against the Bulls, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keon Ellis

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Cleveland CavaliersRecent Cleveland Cavaliers Player News

View All Cleveland Cavaliers Player News