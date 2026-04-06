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Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre

Philadelphia 76ers • #9 SF

Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Play Spurs On April 6

Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the San Antonio Spurs on Monday, April 6. Oubre's points prop was 10.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on April 4, Oubre posted three points in a 116-93 loss to the Pistons. Oubre is averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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