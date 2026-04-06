Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Play Spurs On April 6

Last time out on April 4, Oubre posted three points in a 116-93 loss to the Pistons. Oubre is averaging 14.3 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Spurs are giving up 111.5 points per game, which ranks eighth in the league.

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