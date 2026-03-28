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Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre

Philadelphia 76ers • #9 SF

Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Face Hornets On March 28

Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday, March 28. Oubre's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Oubre put up 30 points, 12 rebounds and two steals in a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies. Oubre is averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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