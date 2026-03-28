Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Face Hornets On March 28

In his last game on March 10, Oubre put up 30 points, 12 rebounds and two steals in a 139-129 win over the Grizzlies. Oubre is averaging 14.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank eighth in the league in points allowed, conceding 111.6 points per contest.

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