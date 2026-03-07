Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Face Hawks On March 7
Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 7. Oubre's points prop was 16.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 1, Oubre posted four points in a 114-98 loss to the Celtics. Oubre is averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.6 blocks per game this season.
The Hawks rank 21st in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 117.3 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.