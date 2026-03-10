FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Kelly Oubre
Philadelphia 76ers

Kelly Oubre

Philadelphia 76ers • #9 SF

Kelly Oubre Jr. And 76ers Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 10

Kelly Oubre Jr. and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday, March 10. Oubre's points prop was 17.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 115-101 loss to the Cavaliers on March 9, Oubre put up six points. Oubre is averaging 14.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per game this season.

The Grizzlies rank 23rd in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 118 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kelly Oubre

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Philadelphia 76ersRecent Philadelphia 76ers Player News

View All Philadelphia 76ers Player News