Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 8

In his last game, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6, Johnson totaled 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

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