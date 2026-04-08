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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 8

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 8. Johnson's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last game, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6, Johnson totaled 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keldon Johnson

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