Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Trail Blazers On April 8
Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday, April 8. Johnson's points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday evening.
What It Means
In his last game, a 115-102 win over the 76ers on April 6, Johnson totaled 13 points, nine rebounds and two steals. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Trail Blazers rank 18th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 116.1 points per game.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.