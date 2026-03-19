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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Take On Suns On March 19

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Phoenix Suns on Thursday, March 19. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 132-104 win over the Kings on March 17, Johnson tallied 18 points. Johnson is averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keldon Johnson

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