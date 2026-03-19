Keldon Johnson And Spurs Take On Suns On March 19

In his last game, a 132-104 win over the Kings on March 17, Johnson tallied 18 points. Johnson is averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Suns rank sixth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 111.4 points per contest.

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