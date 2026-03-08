FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Take On Rockets On March 8

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Houston Rockets on Sunday, March 8. Johnson's points prop was 10.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson put up 10 points and six rebounds in his last game, a 116-112 win over the Clippers on March 6. Johnson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 109.3 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Keldon Johnson

