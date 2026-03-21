Keldon Johnson And Spurs Play Pacers On March 21
Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, March 21. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game, a 101-100 win over the Suns on March 19, Johnson tallied six points. Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Pacers are surrendering 120.2 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.