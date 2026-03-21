Keldon Johnson And Spurs Play Pacers On March 21

In his last game, a 101-100 win over the Suns on March 19, Johnson tallied six points. Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are surrendering 120.2 points per game, which ranks 26th in the NBA.

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