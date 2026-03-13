Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Nuggets On March 12

Johnson tallied eight points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 125-116 win over the Celtics on March 10. Johnson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.3 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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