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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Nuggets On March 12

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, March 12. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Johnson tallied eight points and six rebounds in his most recent action, a 125-116 win over the Celtics on March 10. Johnson is averaging 12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.3 points per game against the Nuggets, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Keldon Johnson

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