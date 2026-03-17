Keldon Johnson And Spurs Play Kings On March 17

Johnson totaled eight points in his last action, a 119-115 win over the Clippers on March 16. Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Kings are allowing 120.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.

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