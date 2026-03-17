Keldon Johnson And Spurs Play Kings On March 17
Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday, March 17. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday evening.
What It Means
Johnson totaled eight points in his last action, a 119-115 win over the Clippers on March 16. Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Kings are allowing 120.6 points per game, which ranks 28th in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.