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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face Heat On March 23

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Miami Heat on Monday, March 23. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 21, Johnson posted 24 points and four assists in a 134-119 win over the Pacers. Johnson is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.2 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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