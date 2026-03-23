Keldon Johnson And Spurs Face Heat On March 23

Last time out on March 21, Johnson posted 24 points and four assists in a 134-119 win over the Pacers. Johnson is averaging 12.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 117.2 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 21st in the league in points allowed.

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