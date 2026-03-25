Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Grizzlies On March 25

In his last game, a 136-111 win over the Heat on March 23, Johnson tallied 21 points and six rebounds. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 119.1 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the league in points allowed.

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