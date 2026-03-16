Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Clippers On March 16

In his most recent action, a 115-102 win over the Hornets on March 14, Johnson totaled 13 points. Johnson is averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

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