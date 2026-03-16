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Keldon Johnson
San Antonio Spurs

Keldon Johnson

San Antonio Spurs • #3 SF

Keldon Johnson And Spurs Square Off Against Clippers On March 16

Keldon Johnson and the San Antonio Spurs play the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday, March 16. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 115-102 win over the Hornets on March 14, Johnson totaled 13 points. Johnson is averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are conceding 112.6 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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