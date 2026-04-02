Keldon Johnson And Spurs Play Clippers On April 2

In his last game on April 1, Johnson recorded 11 points in a 127-113 win over the Warriors. Johnson is averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Clippers are allowing 112.5 points per game, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.