Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat

Kel'el Ware

Miami Heat • #7 C

Kel'el Ware And Heat Take On Wizards On March 10

Kel'el Ware and the Miami Heat play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. Ware's points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 121-110 win over the Pistons on March 8, Ware tallied 12 points, six rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Ware is averaging 11.4 points, 9.3 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 123.3 points per game against the Wizards, which ranks their defense 29th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

