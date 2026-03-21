Kel'el Ware And Heat Face Rockets On March 21

In his most recent action, a 134-126 loss to the Lakers on March 19, Ware had 14 points and nine rebounds. Ware is averaging 11.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Rockets rank fourth in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 109.8 points per game.

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