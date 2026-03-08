Kel'el Ware And Heat Play Pistons On March 8

In his last appearance, a 128-120 win over the Hornets on March 6, Ware totaled 10 points and four blocks. Ware is averaging 11.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank fourth in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.

