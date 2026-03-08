FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat

Kel'el Ware

Miami Heat • #7 C

Kel'el Ware And Heat Play Pistons On March 8

Kel'el Ware and the Miami Heat play the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, March 8. Ware's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 128-120 win over the Hornets on March 6, Ware totaled 10 points and four blocks. Ware is averaging 11.4 points, 9.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons rank fourth in the league in points allowed, conceding 109.6 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kel'el Ware

