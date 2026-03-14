Kel'el Ware And Heat Take On Magic On March 14

Ware totaled six points and 13 rebounds in his last appearance, a 112-105 win over the Bucks on March 12. Ware is averaging 11.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic are allowing 114 points per game, which ranks 11th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.