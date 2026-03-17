Kel'el Ware And Heat Square Off Against Hornets On March 17

Last time out on March 14, Ware posted 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 121-117 loss to the Magic. Ware is averaging 11.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.3 points per contest.

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