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Kel'el Ware
Miami Heat

Kel'el Ware

Miami Heat • #7 C

Kel'el Ware And Heat Square Off Against Hornets On March 17

Kel'el Ware and the Miami Heat play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 17. Ware's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 14, Ware posted 13 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks in a 121-117 loss to the Magic. Ware is averaging 11.3 points, 9.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets rank ninth in the league in points allowed, giving up 112.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kel'el Ware

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