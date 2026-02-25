FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Keegan Murray
Sacramento Kings

Keegan Murray

Sacramento Kings • #13 PF

Keegan Murray And Kings Take On Rockets On Feb. 25

Keegan Murray and the Sacramento Kings play the Houston Rockets on Wednesday, Feb. 25. Murray's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Murray tallied six points, five assists and three blocks in his last action, a 123-114 win over the Grizzlies on Feb. 23. Murray is averaging 14.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.4 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense third in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Keegan Murray

