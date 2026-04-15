Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Play Warriors In Play-In Game

In his last appearance, a 116-97 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 10, Leonard totaled 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

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