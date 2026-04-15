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Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Play Warriors In Play-In Game

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Play-In Tournament on Wednesday, April 15. Leonard's points prop was 27.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 116-97 loss to the Trail Blazers on April 10, Leonard totaled 24 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Leonard averaged 27.9 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 0.4 blocks per game during the regular season.

Opponents are scoring 115.2 points per contest against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 14th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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