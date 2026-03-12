FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Square Off Against Timberwolves On March 11

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday, March 11. Leonard's points prop was 27.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 126-118 win over the Knicks on March 9, Leonard had 29 points, seven rebounds, eight assists and two steals. Leonard leads his team in points (27.9 per game), boards (6.4) and assists (3.7). Defensively, he averages 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 114.5 points per contest against the Timberwolves, which ranks their defense 13th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

