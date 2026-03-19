Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Square Off Against Pelicans On March 19
Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday, March 19. Leonard's points prop was 29.5 as of Thursday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 18, Leonard recorded 25 points, eight rebounds and two steals in a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans. Leonard paces his squad in points (28.2 per game), boards (6.4) and assists (3.6). Defensively, he posts 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.
The Pelicans are conceding 119.6 points per game, which ranks 25th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.