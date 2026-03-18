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Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Play Pelicans On March 18

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday, March 18. Leonard's points prop was 28.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 14, Leonard put up 31 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 118-109 loss to the Kings. Leonard is tops on his team in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.7). Defensively, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.7 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Kawhi Leonard

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