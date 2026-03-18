Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Play Pelicans On March 18

In his last game on March 14, Leonard put up 31 points, six rebounds and two steals in a 118-109 loss to the Kings. Leonard is tops on his team in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.7). Defensively, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are surrendering 119.7 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the NBA.

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