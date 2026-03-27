Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Square Off Against Pacers On March 27

Leonard had 27 points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 119-94 win over the Raptors on March 25. Leonard leads his team in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). Defensively, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.7 points per contest.

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