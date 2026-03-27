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Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Square Off Against Pacers On March 27

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 27. Leonard's points prop was 28.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Leonard had 27 points and six rebounds in his last appearance, a 119-94 win over the Raptors on March 25. Leonard leads his team in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.6). Defensively, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Pacers rank 26th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 120.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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