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Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Play Mavericks On March 21

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday, March 21. Leonard's points prop was 27.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Leonard had 25 points, eight rebounds and two steals in his most recent appearance, a 124-109 loss to the Pelicans on March 18. Leonard paces his team in points (28.2 per game), boards (6.4) and assists (3.6). Defensively, he posts 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Mavericks rank 23rd in the league in points allowed, conceding 118.5 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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