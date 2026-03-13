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Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Take On Bulls On March 13

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, March 13. Leonard's points prop was 29.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 153-128 win over the Timberwolves on March 11, Leonard totaled 45 points, five assists and two steals. Leonard paces his squad in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.4) and assists (3.8). At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Bulls rank 27th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 120.2 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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