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Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers

Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers • #2 GF

Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Square Off Against Bucks On March 23

Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, March 23. Leonard's points prop was 27.5 as of Monday evening.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 138-131 win over the Mavericks on March 21, Leonard totaled 34 points, five assists and two steals. Leonard is tops on his squad in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.7). At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Bucks are conceding 116.2 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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