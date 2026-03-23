Kawhi Leonard And Clippers Square Off Against Bucks On March 23

In his most recent appearance, a 138-131 win over the Mavericks on March 21, Leonard totaled 34 points, five assists and two steals. Leonard is tops on his squad in points (28.3 per game), boards (6.3) and assists (3.7). At the other end, he puts up 2.0 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

The Bucks are conceding 116.2 points per game, which ranks 18th in the NBA.

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