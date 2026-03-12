FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Kasparas Jakucionis
Miami Heat

Kasparas Jakucionis

Miami Heat • #25 SG

Kasparas Jakucionis And Heat Take On Bucks On March 12

Kasparas Jakucionis and the Miami Heat play the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, March 12. Jakucionis' points prop was 9.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Jakucionis tallied five points and six assists in his last game, a 150-129 win over the Wizards on March 10. Jakucionis is averaging 5.8 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Bucks are allowing 116.0 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Kasparas Jakucionis

