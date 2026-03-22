Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Wizards On March 22

Last time out on March 20, Towns posted 26 points and 15 rebounds in a 93-92 win over the Nets. Towns paces his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 123.8 points per contest.

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