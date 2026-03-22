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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Wizards On March 22

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 22. Towns' points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 20, Towns posted 26 points and 15 rebounds in a 93-92 win over the Nets. Towns paces his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 123.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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