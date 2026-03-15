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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Take On Warriors On March 15

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday, March 15. Towns' points prop was 19.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 11, Towns put up 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 134-117 win over the Jazz. Towns paces his squad in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.4 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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