Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Take On Warriors On March 15

In his last game on March 11, Towns put up 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 134-117 win over the Jazz. Towns paces his squad in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 114.4 points per game.

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