Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against Pelicans On March 24

In his last game on March 22, Towns posted 26 points and 16 rebounds in a 145-113 win over the Wizards. Towns leads his team in rebounding (12.0 per game), and averages 20.2 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.2 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

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