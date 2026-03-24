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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against Pelicans On March 24

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, March 24. Towns' points prop was 21.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 22, Towns posted 26 points and 16 rebounds in a 145-113 win over the Wizards. Towns leads his team in rebounding (12.0 per game), and averages 20.2 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pelicans are allowing 119.2 points per contest, which ranks 25th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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