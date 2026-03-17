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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against Pacers On March 17

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday, March 17. Towns' points prop was 23.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 110-107 win over the Warriors on March 15, Towns had 17 points and 12 rebounds. Towns is tops on his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 119.9 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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