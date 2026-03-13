Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Face Pacers On March 13

In his most recent appearance, a 134-117 win over the Jazz on March 11, Towns tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Towns is tops on his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 120 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

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