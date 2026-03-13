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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Face Pacers On March 13

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Indiana Pacers on Friday, March 13. Towns' points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 134-117 win over the Jazz on March 11, Towns tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Towns is tops on his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 120 points per contest against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 25th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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