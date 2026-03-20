Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Take On Nets On March 20

Towns put up 22 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17. Towns is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.8 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.7 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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