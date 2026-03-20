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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Take On Nets On March 20

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, March 20. Towns' points prop was 19.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

Towns put up 22 points, 11 rebounds and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 136-110 win over the Pacers on March 17. Towns is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.8 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.7 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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