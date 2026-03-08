Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Take On Lakers On March 8

Towns put up 17 points and 13 rebounds in his most recent action, a 142-103 win over the Nuggets on March 6. Towns is tops on his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 19.7 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Lakers are giving up 115.3 points per game, which ranks 15th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.