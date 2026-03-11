FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Jazz On March 11

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, March 11. Towns' points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Towns had 35 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, a 126-118 loss to the Clippers on March 9. Towns paces his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.0 points and 2.9 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

The Jazz are surrendering 124.9 points per game, which ranks last in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

New York KnicksRecent New York Knicks Player News

View All New York Knicks Player News