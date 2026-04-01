Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 1

In his last game on March 31, Towns put up 22 points and eight rebounds in a 111-94 loss to the Rockets. Towns is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.3 points per contest.

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