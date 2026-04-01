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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Square Off Against Grizzlies On April 1

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday, April 1. Towns' points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 31, Towns put up 22 points and eight rebounds in a 111-94 loss to the Rockets. Towns is tops on his squad in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 2.8 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

The Grizzlies rank 24th in the NBA in points allowed, giving up 119.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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