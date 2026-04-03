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Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks • #32 C

Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Bulls On April 3

Karl-Anthony Towns and the New York Knicks play the Chicago Bulls on Friday, April 3. Towns' points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 1, Towns posted 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a 130-119 win over the Grizzlies. Towns paces his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Bulls are conceding 121.4 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Karl-Anthony Towns

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