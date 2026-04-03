Karl-Anthony Towns And Knicks Play Bulls On April 3

In his last game on April 1, Towns posted 20 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists in a 130-119 win over the Grizzlies. Towns paces his team in rebounding (11.9 per game), and averages 20.1 points and 2.9 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

The Bulls are conceding 121.4 points per game, which ranks 28th in the league.

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